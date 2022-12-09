Red Sox Links: The Fallout

Much of flotsam and jetsam that’s floated around the internet about inside details of the Xander deal — that four other teams offered him over $200 million, that he would’ve been open to the deal Trevor Story got in spring training, etc. — come from this opus in the Globe. (Alex Speier and Pete Abraham, Boston Globe)

For all the talk about San Diego’s $280 million deal being “crazy”, it should be pointed out that, over the length of the contract, ZiPS projects Xander Bogaerts to be worth. . . $261 million. (Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs)

And by the way, the Red Sox now need a short stop. Here are some ideas. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Hey, remember Kenley Jansen? The Sox signed him! Just two days ago! Here’s a look at his current pitch mix. (Ben Clemens, FanGraphs)

Now that one of the best reliever’s of the last decade is in the mix, Tanner Houck’s role is uncertain. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Oh, and Masataka Yoshida, too. Here’s Keith Law’s write-up. Spoiler alert: he’s not a fan. (Keith Law, The Athletic)

The Rule 5 Draft happened at Winter Meetings, too. 15 total players were selected, 3 from the Red Sox, which maybe means the Sox didn’t make the best decisions with respect to who to protect. (Alden Gonzalez, ESPN)