OTM Open Thread 12/8: It is Thursday

Welcome to Thursday. Xander Bogaerts is gone. It was a no-contest offer from the San Diego Padres the blew every expectation for his contract out of the water. The Red Sox offer was strong-ish. But not in the ballpark of 2022 shortstop deals once Trea Turner pulled in 11/$300 million.

Good luck in San Diego, Xander.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.