OTM Open Thread 12/8: It is Thursday

Welcome to Thursday. Xander Bogaerts is gone. It was a no-contest offer from the San Diego Padres the blew every expectation for his contract out of the water. The Red Sox offer was strong-ish. But not in the ballpark of 2022 shortstop deals once Trea Turner pulled in 11/$300 million.
Good luck in San Diego, Xander.
Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
Poll
Who should play shortstop now?
-
25%
Trevor Story
-
37%
Dansby Swanson
-
31%
Carlos Correa
-
7%
Other free agent
