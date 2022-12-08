 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Ugh

OTM Open Thread 12/8: It is Thursday

He’s gone

By Mike Carlucci
Tampa Bay Rays (3) Vs. Boston Red Sox (6) at Fenway Park Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Welcome to Thursday. Xander Bogaerts is gone. It was a no-contest offer from the San Diego Padres the blew every expectation for his contract out of the water. The Red Sox offer was strong-ish. But not in the ballpark of 2022 shortstop deals once Trea Turner pulled in 11/$300 million.

Good luck in San Diego, Xander.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

Poll

Who should play shortstop now?

view results
  • 25%
    Trevor Story
    (25 votes)
  • 37%
    Dansby Swanson
    (37 votes)
  • 31%
    Carlos Correa
    (31 votes)
  • 7%
    Other free agent
    (7 votes)
100 votes total Vote Now

