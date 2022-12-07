OTM Open Thread 12/7: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Aaron Judge returned to the Yankees for a whopping $360 million dollars over 9 seasons. Here’s to the worst decade of his life! Meanwhile the Red Sox have signed Chris Martin and almost signed another reliever. The Phillies and Cubs are opening their wallets and the Giants did just miss out on Judge...is Xander everyone’s consolation prize? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

A little breaking news!

Closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2022

After 12 seasons in Los Angeles with the Dodgers, Jansen had a fine season in Atlanta. Looks like Whitlock to the rotation is probably a go.