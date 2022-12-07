Red Sox Links: Re-Signing Xander Bogaerts Looks More and More Unlikely

One of the big-name shortstop free agents has a new home. Luckily for the Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts isn’t that shortstop ... yet. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Based on the latest update as of Tuesday afternoon, Bogaerts isn’t any closer to getting back together with the Red Sox. (Alex Speier and Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

So how could Bogaerts’ offseason journey be affected by Trea Turner’s massive deal with the Philadelphia Phillies? (Darren Hartwell; NBC Sports Boston)

We at Over the Monster have not been shy in bashing the Red Sox’s approach to trying to bring Bogaerts back. It seems we kind of have something in common with Aaron Judge. (Matt Vautour; MassLive)

There are still some starters with ace (or ace-ish) ability out there for trade or straight up signing, but such activity may be too rich for the Red Sox’s blood. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Although that doesn’t mean the Red Sox’s top starting pitching posts couldn’t use an upgrade. (Alex Reimer; WEEI/Audacy)

We had our own breakdown of the Chris Martin signing, so go read that now, and then come back and read FanGraphs’. (Justin Choi; FanGraphs)