Chris Martin (The Pitcher), Chris Martin (The Singer), and Knives Out

Folks,,,,hello. We’re Pod On Lansdowne.

If you’ve never heard of us, you may find yourself asking what Pod On Lansdowne is. And you may find yourself living in a shotgun shack. And you may find yourself in another part of the world.

Pod On Lansdowne is the latest show to join the Over The Monster empire. It’s the Red Sox show from out of left field. Fitz (that’s me), Jake, and Liam were biogenetically engineered in a Twitter lab before linking up on the timeline years ago. From there, online riffing about baseball and other shenanigans turned into....well, more online riffing about baseball and other shenanigans—but we started recording it.

Our first episode under the SB Nation umbrella is live now. Liam described the vibe of our podcast for the newcomers as “freeform jazz” but for baseball. That just about sums it up; the conversation topics jump all over the place whenever we pop into the studio.

On this latest episode, we dived into the signing of relief pitcher Chris Martin. Fitz (again, that’s me) is a massive Coldplay fan—you can imagine how happy he (I) was when he (I) heard that Boston got the famous lead singer’s John Hancock. We also took a dive into the latest Xander Bogaerts drama and trade rumors surrounding Fenway Park, before casting our very own Knives Out sequel featuring members of the Red Sox Cinematic Universe. Rian Johnson, we know you’re a big fan.

We hope you enjoy the ride!