OTM Open Thread 12/6: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. Is there news? Will there be news? Everything is quiet. The Philadelphia Philles signed Trea Turner to a massive contract to, presumably, be their shortstop. Does that take Dave Dombrowski out of the Xander Bogerts hunt? Hopefully. We’re all waiting for a shoe to drop that might indicate the Red Sox actual priorities. So far that’s just beefing up the bullpen. Which, while necessary, isn’t enough. Talk about what you want, hope for good news, and be excellent to each another.