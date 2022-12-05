OTM Open Thread 12/5: It is Monday

Happy Monday. The Winter Meetings continue. Xander Bogaerts may be close to signing with the Chicago Cubs. What are the Red Sox doing?
News: Two sources say Xander Bogaerts has been meeting in person with interested teams this weekend and that the #RedSox have not made a competitive offer.— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 4, 2022
My question was: Have they screwed this up? The answer was yes.
Fixable? Maybe, but not looking very good right now.
Does anyone really know?
Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
