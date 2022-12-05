OTM Open Thread 12/5: It is Monday

Happy Monday. The Winter Meetings continue. Xander Bogaerts may be close to signing with the Chicago Cubs. What are the Red Sox doing?

News: Two sources say Xander Bogaerts has been meeting in person with interested teams this weekend and that the #RedSox have not made a competitive offer.



My question was: Have they screwed this up? The answer was yes.



Fixable? Maybe, but not looking very good right now. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 4, 2022

Does anyone really know?

