Red Sox Links: Are There Any Other Decent Free Agents Out There

We’re at the point of the offseason when the free agent market can now officially be labeled as a “scrap heap.” Is there anything of value left to be found in there? (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Another day, another big look at Masataka Yoshida. He’s going to face a lot of scrutiny this spring, if for no other reason than that there isn’t really anyone else to talk about. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Ceddanne Rafaela makes this list of winter league breakouts, after posting the 16th-best OPS in Puerto Rico. (Nick Groke, The Athletic)

Is there any reason why you would want to relive the last 12 months of Red Sox baseball? Maybe you’re strengthening your emotional resilience by intentionally putting yourself in distressing situations? If so, this year-in-review piece is for you. (Justin Leger, NBC Sports)