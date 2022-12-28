New Year’s Red Sox-lutions

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast. In Episode 256, Jake, Keaton, and Bob joined the show to talk about everything that has happened since the Winter Meetings.

We opened the show talking about Hoy Park’s DFA. By itself, it was not a significant move but a 40-man spot that surely should have gone to Thad Ward, who was plucked out of the Rule 5 Draft by the Washington Nationals, is the first in a line of questionable moves discussed in regards to Chaim Bloom’s tenure. Couple that with Jeter Downs’ release, who also was claimed by the Nationals and we were off, and running.

With J.D. Martinez departing for the Dodgers, Eric Hosmer’s release was a bit of a surprise until he was replaced by Justin Turner, reportedly in that DH/1B role. RP Jacob Wallace was swapped for fellow RP Wyatt Mills in a trade with the Royals.

Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill have left for greener pastures, in Texas and Pittsburgh, respectively, but Michael Wacha is still a free agent. What should the Red Sox do with what is left in free agency, and the trade market, with the starting rotation?

We discussed Chris Sale’s trade value and how many innings are reasonable to expect from Sale and James Paxton, as well as if Joey Wendle is worth a flier compared to remaining free agents at shortstop.

We finished the podcast by each revealing our number one New Year’s Resolution for the Red Sox, and taking a couple of listener questions.

You can follow all of us on Twitter and submit a question for an upcoming podcast: Jake Devereaux @DevJake, Keaton DeRocher @TheSpokenKeats and Bob Osgood @BobOsgood15 and The Over The Monster account @OverTheMonster. You can also email us at RedSeatPodcast@gmail.com. Thanks for listening!