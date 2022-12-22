A Pod On Lansdowne Holiday Therapy Session

Happy holidays, folks! The latest episode of Pod On Lansdowne is here to ring in the yuletide cheer. The weird aunts and uncles that you only see twice a year are gonna loveeeee this one.

Before we get to the holiday festivities ourselves, we had to get a lot of Red Sox thoughts off our chests. With the latest Rafael Devers reports looking, uh, not ideal, we took a look into what culture is (or isn’t) currently is being built by the Boston front office.

Also: we like the Justin Turner signing, and we believe you should too!

And: why, exactly, does our beloved co-host Liam look like a Rankin/Bass character?

All that and more on this week’s edition of OTM’s show from out of left field.

We’re on Twitter, @PodOnLansdowne, if you feel so inclined to follow along with our hijinks. We hope you enjoy this episode! We also hope you have a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Kwazy Kwanzaa, a Tip Top Tet, and a solemn, dignified Ramadan.