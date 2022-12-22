 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 12/22: It is Thursday and Jeter is gone

Throw back to caring please, Sox management

By Mike Carlucci
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Thursday. The Red Sox are still engaged with Raphael Devers, although they are either close to very far apart. Hopefully this is a December to remember in terms of a long contract extension. 2022 is coming to a close, the top free agents are signed...what do you want the team to do besides lock up their third baseman?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

Say goodbye to Jeter Downs:

