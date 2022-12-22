Red Sox Links: The Effort To Extend Devers Continues

According to Chaim Bloom, the Sox won’t look to trade Devers if they fail to extend him, because he’s “at the center of everything [the Red Sox] do.” (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

A few minor league non-roster invitees have been announced! Is Spring Training actually kind of close? The end of December is always a total blur, so in a way, it’s already January. And if it’s already January, then February is right around the corner. And if February is right around the corner, then Spring Training is more or less here. So what I’m saying is that Matt Barns is probably throwing on a back field in Fort Myers as we speak. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Log onto Red Sox Twitter and you’ll see multiple people making comparisons between the not-yet-fully-built 2023 Red Sox and the World Series champion 2013 team. At least one writer things those comparisons are absurd, with his reasoning essentially being that, uh, the 2013 Red Sox had better players. (Jon Tomase, NBC Sports)

Bill Simmons said a thing on a podcast and now it’s making “news” everywhere, inlcluding on the other side of the pond. Look, and Bryan and I discussed, it probably is true that John Henry wants to buy the rumored NBA franchise in Vegas — anyone with money interested in making more money would! But it almost certainly has no bearing on what he’s doing with the Red Sox. (Jesse Pantuosco, WEEI)

The Boston Red Sox, biggest loser of the offseason according this website you haven’t thought about in a while. (Brian Menéndez, FiveThirtyEight)