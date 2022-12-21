OTM Open Thread 12/21: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday.

Cot's has the Mets with a total 2023 payroll bill of $495 million at the moment ($384m in player pay + $111m in luxury tax). Yes, that's a record https://t.co/1yF1vMZlLQ — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) December 21, 2022

The Mets are, uh, sure something right now. Sorry San Francisco Giants fans. Kind of an overnight shock.

It’s the shortest day of the year so hopefully things with the Red Sox will improve as the sunset gets pushed back further and further as we approach baseball season.

