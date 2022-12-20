Happy Tuesday. It’s way to early to ask, but is the 2023 season salvageable? Will this team add a couple starting pitchers? A shortstop? A secondbaseman (if Story goes to short)? Is this really the Red Sox building a bridge to 2025 or 2026? some of the best starters left are Nathan Eovaldi and Michael Wacha. Which...is kinda the rotation from 2022. Can the Red Sox still make this team meaningfully better in 2023? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
Filed under:
OTM Open Thread 12/20: It is Tuesday
Can the Sox salvage 2023?
Loading comments...