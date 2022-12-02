 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Sox Links: Distract Yourself From Xander Bogaerts Rumors With Mitch Haniger Rumors

By Phil Neuffer
Atlanta Braves v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

I’m not sure what or whom to believe about what’s going on with Xander Bogaerts, but I have to say, as a lifetime supporter of keeping Bogaerts in Boston, I’m not feeling great, even if the Red Sox say everything is fine. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Don’t try to distract me with Mitch Haniger! (Matt Vautour; MassLive)

Actually, you know what, maybe you should. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

He may end up pitching somewhere else next season, but Michael Wacha’s resurgence was one of the best parts of the Red Sox’s 2022 season. (David Laurila; FanGraphs)

Even if he did play for the Yankees for a little bit, Johnny Damon will always be a Red Sox legend. So what’s going on with him nowadays? (Stan Grossfeld; Boston Globe)

Remember when Billy Wagner pitched for the Red Sox? I do, but only barely. Luckily for him, he had a much more expansive career outside of Boston. Is it Hall of Fame worthy, though? (Jay Jaffe; FanGraphs)

