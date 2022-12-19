OTM Open Thread 12/19: It Is Monday

Happy Monday! After designating Eric Hosmer for assignment the front office seemed to be all-in on Triston Casas. While he’d have Bobby Dalbec to back him up that was stil a lot of confidence to show. Well, the second shoe has dropped with the signing of Justin Turner. the Dodgers veteran can play third base and, presumably, appear mostly as a first baseman and DH. This is a nice pairing with Casas and lets Devers take a day off with a good backup option. Are you excited? (as much as you can be about a 38-year-old 3B with a glaring hole at shortstop) Talk about what you want and be good to one another.