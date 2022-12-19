Red Sox Links: In Saying Goodbye to Eric Hosmer, The Sox Look to Triston Casas

“If the Sox were a fast-burning candle under Bloom’s predecessor, Dave Dombrowski, they are now a slow-burning candle, and at times the candle does not even appear lit.” Ouch — Bowtie Boy hits hard a Sox ownership. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

But hey, it’s not all bad — the Sox just signed an All-Star! Just, you know, don’t look up how long it’s been since he’s been All-Star. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Meanwhile, with the jettisoning of Eric Hosmer, the first base job now solely belongs to Triston Casas. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Likewise, it’s looking like the catching job belongs to Reese McGuire and Connor Wong. Christian Vazquez checked in with the Sox before signing with the Twins, but they didn’t show any interest. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

And what about shortstop? It’s looking increasingly likely that Trevor Story is going to give it a go, but the Sox are looking at possible trades, including one with the Marlins for Miguel Rojas. (Justin Leger, NBC Sports)

Longterm, though, Scott Boras tells the press that the Sox expect Marcelo Mayer to be the answer. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)