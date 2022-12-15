Saying goodbye is hard (sometimes, anyway). So let’s raise a glass, cue up The Body Of An American, and do it together (because we have nothing else to do). It’s the Over The Monster Irish Wake In Celebration of Jeter Downs (FML).

Later.

— Bryan Joiner

Peace, dude.

— Dan Secatore

Goodbye, Jeter downs. you never did anything, but you were the most loved Jeter to ever set foot in Boston.

— Avery Hamel

Jeter Deion Downs (born July 27, 1998) is a Colombian professional baseball shortstop for the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball(MLB). Listed at 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 m) and 195 pounds (88 kg), he bats and throws right-handed.

— Fitzy Mo Pena