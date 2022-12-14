The Red Sox Make Pod On Lansdowne Kranky

On this episode of Pod On Lansdowne, we ponder one of life’s biggest questions: can it be over, if it never truly began to begin with?

Xander Bogaerts is no longer on the Boston Red Sox. We didn’t know what to do with ourselves, so we decided to speak into a microphone about it for over an hour. It did not, in fact, change the fact that Xander Bogaerts is no longer on the Boston Red Sox.

It also didn’t change the fact that Tim Allen was once arrested on drug charges. Did you know that? Did ya? Well, let’s talk about that.

Let’s also talk about Christmas With The Kranks, for whatever God-forsaken reason. With a God-forsaken plan for this baseball offseason, that’s what this situation calls for.

Let’s also talk about Raymond the Ray and other topics from out of left field. In this moment, it’s all we can do—shoutout to Bono.

@PodOnLansdowne and its three lovely co-hosts—Fitz, Jake, and Liam—can all be found on Twitter. Follow us there for more shenanigans and complains about the Boston-based rounders club.