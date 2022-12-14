 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 12/14: It is Wednesday

Another day, another big signing out of Boston

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday! No need tow worry about booing Carlos Correa for the trashcan scheme as a member of the Red Sox - he signed with the San Francisco Giants!

What does this all mean for the Raphael Devers market?

Meanwhile the Bookies people have odds for Carlos Rodon. Sox and Cubs were highest for Correa so take it worth the grain of salt it is.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

