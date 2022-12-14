Red Sox Links: Kenley Jansen Is In The Building

The departure of Xander Bogaerts has deservedly overshadowed much of what the Red Sox have done to bolster the roster, so let’s celebrate that Kenley Jansen is now a full-time member of the squad. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Jansen needed a roster spot though and Hoy Park had one, so the Red Sox designated Park for assignment. Good thing they didn’t, I don’t know, trade for Park recently or anything. Wait, I’m being told they did. (Adam London; NESN)

But now back to the Bogaerts fallout. I wrote last week about how the Red Sox can’t do the same thing to Rafael Devers, but, unfortunately, that doesn’t mean they won’t. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

To his credit, Chaim Bloom has not shied away from discussing the Bogaerts situation and all that led up to the All-Star shortstop’s departure. (Ryan Gilbert; WEEI/Audacy)

Old pal Christian Vázquez has found a new home in the Twin Cities. At least he’ll be rocking navy blue and red again. I just couldn’t get used to him in the Astros duds. (Matt Vautour; MassLive)