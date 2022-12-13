OTM Open Thread 12/13: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday (are the days still happy though?). I’m loath to trust the gambling markets, but Bookies.com sent this my way and I couldn‘t help but laugh. The Red Sox are one of the favorites to land Carlos Correa? The Red Sox. The current Boston Red Sox. Who were priced out of the Xander Bogaerts market (which is more of bungling their spring 2022 offer than not toping the Padres). I just can’t believe it.

Do you think there is any realiztic chance of signing Carlos Correa? Do you want him on the team?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.