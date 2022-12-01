OTM Open Thread 12/1: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. The rumors are flying about Xander Bogaerts. He’s cut ties with the Red Sox. He’s following the Padres on Instagram. The Phillies might prefer Trea Turner. So far though nothing has changed officially.

While fans wait for offseason moves to improve the team's outlook, the Boston Red Sox announced a major off-the-field move Wednesday: a 10-year partnership with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. https://t.co/wnLNXL6SoQ — NECN (@NECN) November 30, 2022

The real question: what do you think of the patch?

Poll Mass Mutual Patch Good

Bad

Don’t care

Won’t notice vote view results 14% Good (2 votes)

28% Bad (4 votes)

42% Don’t care (6 votes)

14% Won’t notice (2 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

