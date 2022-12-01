So, About That Gammons Tweet. . .

Well, let’s get right into it:

As Ever,fact, but but while one doubts Bogaerts would switch positions, in the past three days front office folks from 3 teams claim they’ve been told he has severed Boston ties and won’t be going back. Whether that’s negotiating leverage talk or reality, there’s no confirmation. https://t.co/rKJCF5JxAy — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) November 30, 2022

That’s one of the three-or-four most famous baseball writers of all-time alleging, in pretty strong terms, that Xander Bogaerts won’t be re-signing with the Boston Red Sox (and, also, yeah, there are the commas, the buts, and the general lack of clarity, but that just comes with the territory with Gammo these days).

How much value should we read into that tweet and what does it really mean?

Dan and Bryan get into just that question in the latest Over The Monster Podcast. They also discuss, among other things:

The Joely Rodriguez and Hoy Park signings;

Whether Rafael Devers is definitely worth $300 million;

The legend of Jacoby Ellsbury, deer hunter;

Taco Bell, because apparently they just can’t stop talking about Taco Bell;

And, for some reason, there’s brief discussion of a shirtless Keaton DeRocher, which led to this unholiness being passed around the office Slack channels:

So, uh, yeah. Thanks for listening, I guess.