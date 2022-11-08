The Red Seat Podcast: The Offseason Officially Begins

Good morning and welcome back to another episode of “The Red Seat”. This show is officially entering it’s 8th season of existence, something I am very proud of and grateful to all of you for.

On this episode, Keaton and I are prepping for the offseason by getting you caught up on the chronology of key dates regarding free agents, qualifying offers, rule 5 selections, and much more.

The first order of business is taking the temperature of the Xander Bogaerts situation. He officially opted out, but how do we feel about his chances of resigning with the team?

We then discuss who we think the Red Sox should extend the $19.5 million qualifying offer to. It’s a shorter list than you might think. Next, we hit on which players the Red Sox will seek to protect from the rule 5 draft followed by which players they might non-tender.

Before getting to our listener questions we discuss a trade proposal for Shohei Ohtani that was put forth by The Athletic’s Chad Jennings.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

