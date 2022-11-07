 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MiLB x Marvel Red Sox Farm Phase Three: Portland

Yar he be a salty dog indeed

By Mike Carlucci
Sea Dogs Hot Stove Dinner Staff Photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

The first heroes to emerge were from Salem and Greenville. Then superheroes were spotted in Worcester.

Now the secret serum (or environmental impact, the origin story isn’t really clear) has transformed Slugger the SeaDog into even more Sea and a little less Dog.

The newest Defender of the Diamond!

Less woof, more flipper.

As with the other teams taking part in the Marvel Defenders of the Diamond mascot mashup, the Guardian of the Sea will be featured on limited, special, uniforms. While the details aren’t out yet, think probably something like Star Wars day.

And that’s a wrap. Four MiLB teams, four new heroes.

Poll

Best Red Sox Farm Marvel Makeover?

