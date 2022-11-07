MiLB x Marvel Red Sox Farm Phase Three: Portland

The first heroes to emerge were from Salem and Greenville. Then superheroes were spotted in Worcester.

Now the secret serum (or environmental impact, the origin story isn’t really clear) has transformed Slugger the SeaDog into even more Sea and a little less Dog.

The newest Defender of the Diamond!

The Guardian of the Sea!

Introducing our @Marvel-created logo for Marvel Defenders of the Diamond! #milbxmarvel https://t.co/xCwn6svfyZ pic.twitter.com/uPukKmPYnc — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) November 7, 2022

Less woof, more flipper.

As with the other teams taking part in the Marvel Defenders of the Diamond mascot mashup, the Guardian of the Sea will be featured on limited, special, uniforms. While the details aren’t out yet, think probably something like Star Wars day.

And that’s a wrap. Four MiLB teams, four new heroes.