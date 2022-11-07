Red Sox Links: What Will It Take To Keep Xander Bogaerts?

It’s time for Xander Bogaerts contract predictions. The first one comes from Jon Heyman, who goes with 8 years for $225 million. It’s worth nothing that Heyman is often rumored to be a mouthpiece for Scott Boras, who, in addition to having an obvious interest in seeing salaries increase, is Xander’s agent. But it’s also worth nothing that none of the other predictions in that article seem particularly outrageous. (Jon Heyman, New York Post)

“Who are the Boston Red Sox?” sure is an interesting way to start a piece. Of course, the rest of the article doesn’t answer it, because this iteration of the Sox hasn’t quite told us yet. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Jonathan Papelbon says he’s thankful for the time he choked Bryce Harper in the dugout. Jonathan Papelbon is an idiot and should stop talking, because he’s not good at it. (Ryan Gilbert, WEEI)

Speaking of awful, Jose Canseco is in the news. Though, this time, he’s talking about Yankees fans booing Aaron Judge, and, damn it, he’s got a point. (“Staff,” WEEI)

Do you want to watch Bill Lee do yoga, explain how he doctored baseballs, and literally hug a tree? Of course you do, you’re human. (Josh Brogadir, WCVB)

Not a link, but something worth seeing nonetheless: Astros Manger Dusty Baker — legendary baseball man, two-time All-Star, cancer survivor, vintner, author, musician, toothpick afficianado, and winner of 2,093 Major League games — did not even bother to watch the final out of the World Series. Real scorekeepers know the deal.