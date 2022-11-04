The OTM Random* Poll Of The Week**

Hello, and welcome to The Over The Monster Random* Poll Of The Week!**

*It’s not actually random, we’re just not telling you what it’s for yet.

**It’s not actually going to be weekly, but The Over The Monster Random Poll That Comes Out Intermittently Whenever We Feel Like It reads a little clunky as headlines go, yeah?

Today we want to talk about base running and whether the 2022 Boston Red Sox were any good at it. Make your voice heard in the poll below and talk amongst yourselves. If you’re a particularly sharp reader, you may have noticed that we Tweeted this poll out, too. Do us a favor: if you’ve already voted in the Twitter poll, don’t vote here and vice versa — we don’t need any neo-fascists running around, claiming this thing is rigged and doxxing our poll workers. Democracy is fragile, people.