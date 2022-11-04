Red Sox Links: Preparing For When The Offseason Actually Starts

If you aren’t sure about the offseason road ahead, let the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier serve as your guide. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Kyle Schwarber wasn’t a part of the Red Sox’s offseason plans last year, but as he plays in the World Series, that doesn’t seem like such a good decision. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

While Schwarber didn’t come back, the Red Sox did upgrade at second base, or at least that was the plan. How did things actually go? (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Of all the additions to the Red Sox’s roster last winter, Michael Wacha ended up being the surprising breakout. Should they run it back? (Adam London; NESN)

Of course, the Red Sox need much more starting pitching than just another year of Wacha. (Keagan Stiefel; NESN)

It seems like only a matter of time until Ceddanne Rafaela becomes a star, but getting in as much work as possible will only accelerate his development. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

The Red Sox already won the offseason by giving Jason Varitek a fresh contract. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)