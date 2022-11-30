OTM Open Thread 11/30: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Welp. It’s a grain of salt but still salt in the wound.

— Peter Gammons (@pgammo) November 30, 2022

If Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox are truly finished (this could also be Scott Boras seeding teams with bad information) what’s next? Trevor Story? Carlos Correa? Trea Turner? A stopgap until Marcelo Mayer is ready? Talk about what you want, dream of a shortstop, and be good to one another.