Red Sox Links: Red Sox Are Being Patient With Trevor Story

Trying to evaluate Trevor Story just based on 2022 would be folly and it’s a practice the Red Sox have no plans of engaging in. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Speaking of Red Sox infielders, if Xander Bogaerts doesn’t stay in Boston (that hurt my soul to type out), where would be the best fit for him? (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Although the news has been out for a bit, FanGraphs did a deep dive on the Joely Rodríguez signing. (Leo Morgenstern; FanGraphs)

Of course, signing Rodríguez isn’t the splashy deal the Red Sox need to make to drastically improve. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

When assessing the legends of Red Sox history, we can safely say that Mo Vaughn walked so that David Ortiz could run. (Ben Watanabe; NESN)

Want to know or at least have an educated guess of what will happen next year? Well, I’ve got good news: New ZiPS projections just dropped. (Dan Szymborski; FanGraphs)