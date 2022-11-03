OTM Open Thread 11/3: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. Sadly, the Houston Astros didn’t just win last night, they no-hit the Phillies. The World Series is tied 2-2 entering game five tonight. No matter what happens, the winner will be decided in Houston. You know the drill: 8:03PM ET on FOX.
In Sox news, it’s not the extension we’ve been waiting for but Jason Varitek will be back as a coach for three more seasons!
You’re officially stuck with him! Signed for the next 3 years!! ⚾️#Captain #Varitek #DirtyWater #BostonYoureMyHome https://t.co/8pQwQC21mt— Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) November 2, 2022
