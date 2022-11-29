 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 11/30: It is Tuesday

Counting the days...

By Mike Carlucci
Fenway Park Snow Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday. Still nothing to report. Presumably Chaim Bloom and his team are getting prepped for the Winter Meetings. Free agents are beginning to sign in a slow trickle that should turn into a bit of a rush. The question is: will the Red Sox be involved? They have a lot of holes but also a lot of money coming off the books to spend just to get back to where they were the last few years.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

