Winter’s Cold, The Hot Stove Is Too

On this episode of the show, this glorious three man booth guides you through the transactions that have already happened and those that we hope will happen. We discuss James Paxton opting in, the qualifying offers given to Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi, the players protected from the rule 5 draft, and other roster moves.

We then preview the Winter Meetings taking place between December 4-7th. Will Bogaerts or Rafael Devers sign by then? Will any trades be made at the meetings? Will the Red Sox sign any free agents? We theorize on all these possibilities.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

