 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 11/28: It is Monday

One week...

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Monday. It’s quiet. Very quiet. But in a week we’ll be in the middle of the Winter Meetings. Even if that doesn’t necessarily mean news about Xander Bogaerts of Raphael Devers the Red Sox are certainly going to be involved in something.

There is some coaching news:

That’s kinda fun.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...