Red Sox Links: Absolutely Nothing Noteworthy Is Happening Right Now

When Melville wrote about the damp, dreary Novembers of the soul, he was writing about the fact that there’s so little baseball news right now that the Red Sox promoting a new bench coach generates the lead article in the region’s flagship newspaper. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Will the Red Sox follow the Braves approach of signing young players to long-term deals before they reach free agency? That’s one question pondered in Sunday’s Notes column, along with a bunch of other tidbits scraped up from the bottom of the content barrel. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Here’s some news . . . but not the good kind. Reportedly, at least six teams have reached out to Xander Bogaerts. (Tim Kelly, WEEI)

Meanwhile, we’re all waiting for the Red Sox (and every other team for that matter) to do something impactful. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Does this count as Red Sox news? Sox fan Steph Curry is trying to recruit Aaron Judge away from the Yankees (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Though as Joe Kelly says, these recruiting pitches don’t really move the needle one way or the other. (Dan Mennella, WEEI)