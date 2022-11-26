OTM Open Thread 11/26: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday! The Winter Meetings start one week from tomorrow. In addition to the Red Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are rumored to be interested in the services of Xander Bogaerts. The Minnesota Twins May view him as a backup to Carlos Correa. While these are rumors and Scott Boras likes his clients to wait for the market to settle, we could see movement as soon as December 4th. Talk about what you want, get ready for the offseason to kick into gear, and be good to one another.