OTM Open Thread 11/23: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Old friend Hunter Renfroe is on the move again. This time from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels. Good luck on the West Coast!

He does, of course, look like another Angel:

Matt Vasgersian on the Angels broadcast is convinced that, “from the neck up,” Hunter Renfroe is a dead ringer for Mike Trout. pic.twitter.com/MfWMIlqPie — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) May 15, 2021

Devers and the Red Sox are getting closer to a deal. $50 million apart over a number of years like 7 or 10 isn’t impossible to resolve. Fingers crossed!

Rafael Devers aspira llegar a los $300 MM, y los #RedSox poco a poco se han ido acercando.



HOY, la diferencia ronda los $50 MM. Las conversaciones siguen fluidas…#DirtyWater#MediasRojas#MLB — Marino Pepén (@Marino_Pepen) November 22, 2022

Talk about what you want, hope the Sox give us something to be thankful for by the end of the Winter Meetings (12/7), and be good to one another.