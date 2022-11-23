 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 11/23: It is Wednesday

Hunter on the move

By Mike Carlucci
Happy Wednesday. Old friend Hunter Renfroe is on the move again. This time from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels. Good luck on the West Coast!

He does, of course, look like another Angel:

Devers and the Red Sox are getting closer to a deal. $50 million apart over a number of years like 7 or 10 isn’t impossible to resolve. Fingers crossed!

Talk about what you want, hope the Sox give us something to be thankful for by the end of the Winter Meetings (12/7), and be good to one another.

