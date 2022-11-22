 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 11/22: It is Tuesday

The holiday silence...

By Mike Carlucci
Eckersleys Final Game As Red Sox Broadcaster Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Happy Tuesday. The Red Sox are still quiet, possibly working with Bogaerts and Devers. but the San Francisco Giants are hosting, well, a giant.

Gotta feel bad for all those Yankees fans who purchased wigs, robes, and gavels, right? Anything to keep Aaron Judge out of the AL East I guess. Talk about what you want, defrost your turkey, and be good to one another.

