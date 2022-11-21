Happy Monday. Aside from the non-tender deadline on Friday this weekend was slow for baseball. We’re in the week of Thanksgiving (Josh Beckett trade!) and the Winter Meetings run from December 4th - 7th. That’s when things are really likely to get cooking. Scott Boras usually holds his free agents until later in the winter which could throw an additional wrench into the Xander Bogaerts dealings. Of course, re-signing is different than joining another team...In other words: let’s all keep hoping for some surprise news from the Red Sox. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 11/21: It is Monday
Just another waiting Monday
