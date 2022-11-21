Red Sox Links: Nimmo, Judge, Conforto — Will There Be Any New Names in the Red Sox Outfield?

Who can the Red Sox add to last season’s underwhelming outfield? We’ve already told you about Jesse Winker and pretty much every Arizona Diamondback, now here are some red agent options. (Jenn McCaffrey, The Athletic).

Good news: two Red Sox players received American League MVP votes! Bad news: they’re two players who might not be on the team next year, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. (Justin Leger, NBC Sports).

So here’s a Globe story that asserts that the Red Sox have “sweetened” their offers to Bogaerts and Devers. . . and here’s the actual Sam Kennedy quote that apparently forms the basis of that assertion: “I can tell you that we’ve made offers to several players, including our own players. And we’re cautiously optimistic that things are going to start moving here.” Sweet, oh so sweet. Oh so achingly, cloyingly sweet. (Michael Silverman, Boston Globe)

Alex Speier is always a reliable eye for Red Sox prospects; here’s his current top 10 list (spoiler: Marcelo Mayer, Triston Casas, and Ceddanne Rafaela round out the top 3.) (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Pitching coach Dave Bush explains why Garrett Whitlock will start 2023 in the rotation. (Sean McAdam, Boston Sports Journal)

Remember when we told you about Tzu-Wei Lin hitting bombs in the Australian League? Yeah, he’s still doing it: