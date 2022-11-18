Even after arguably his best defensive season at the MLB level in 2022, as Xander Bogaerts tests free agent waters, his ability (or inability) to keep flashing the leather at short will have an impact. (Chris Gilligan; FanGraphs)

All is quiet on the Bogaerts front, but no concrete news is not due to lack of trying by the Red Sox reportedly. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

They’ve been trying with Rafael Devers too apparently. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

The Red Sox’s offseason to-do list includes a lot more than figuring out the future of its two best position players, so Jen McCaffrey took a look at potential bullpen reinforcements. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

But maybe trades for outfielders are more of your thing. Well Rob Bradford at WEEI has got you covered. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy)

If that didn’t sate your appetite for hypothetical trade proposals, here are some more from Lauren Willand at NESN. (Lauren Willand; NESN)

Most fans are most interested in player movement during the offseason, but coaches can move as well. For example, Will Venable is heading down to the Lone Star State. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)