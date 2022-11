Happy Thursday. The hot stove is just warming up and the weather is Boston is cooling down. Perfect timing. What’s new? Nothing so far. Apparently the Red Sox have made several offers to Xander Bogaerts. We can only assume the second one was better than the first. And Sam Kennedy has regrets about loosing Mookie Betts. There’s a great way to show you’ve learned from that experience, Sam...

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.