OTM Open Thread 11/16: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Listening to feedback from the comments, today’s Xander Bogaerts picture is a real throwback! Both Xander and Nathan Eovaldi declined their qualifying offer to explore free agency. Former Red Sox pitcher Martin Pérez and outfielder Joc Pederson were the only players to accept the QO this winter. Now we wait to see what happens. The Angels and Yankees already made free agent signings and the Tampa Bay Rays have made some trades. What will the first move be for the Red Sox? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.