Red Sox Links: The Shortstops of Offseason Present and Future

The hot stove talk is being dominated by discussions about the best shortstops in baseball right now. Marcelo Mayer might be one in the the next few years and he’s already in the Red Sox’s system. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Speaking of those best shortstops in baseball, can you believe Xander Bogaerts isn’t the only one teams are trying to sign? Making matters worse, the Red Sox could be one of those teams. (Ricky Doyle; NESN)

It might be time for Red Sox fans to get to know Kodai Senga if they haven’t already. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

Chaim Bloom may not have made tons of splashy moves the last few winters (Trevor Story is the only headliner), but several of his deals have worked out pretty well. (Justin Leger; NBC Sports Boston)

So what could happen if Bloom goes big, which might be the case if rumors are to be believed? (Alex Reimer; WEEI/Audacy)

Many players who contributed for the Red Sox in 2022 will play elsewhere next season, but where? (Justin Leger; NBC Sports Boston)