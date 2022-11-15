OTM Open Thread 11/15: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. The first deadlines of the offseaon are here and ready to ignite the hot stove. At 4 PM ET players given a qualifying offer must make a decision to accept or reject the one-year contract. Nathan Eovaldi might accept and Xander Bogaerts definitely will not. The Red Sox have been in touch with Eovaldi about a multi-year deal as well. At a hair under $20 million it’s possible Eovaldi looks to have a healthy year and then hit free agency again in 2023. Minor leaguers must also be added to the 40-man roster to remain protected from the Rule 5 draft at the Winter Meetings. It’s not the most important day of the offseason but it starts to clear the deck. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.