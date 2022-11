Happy Monday. We might be close to, you know, news!

Per source, the Red Sox have indeed made a multi-year offer to Nathan Eovaldi. Doesn’t mean deal is imminent. (@Marino_Pepen @BostonStrong_34 first to report Sox were preparing such an approach) — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) November 13, 2022

Strong emphasis on the might. This could be the first shoe to drop or an offer that doesn’t seal the deal. It’s hot stove season though!

