Red Sox Links: So Many Holes

Between sorting through the Xander Bogaerts-Carlos Correa-Trea Turner options at short, and filling holes at catcher and on the pitching staff, the Red Sox offseason to-do list is as long as it was heading into 2013. Unlike that season, though, they don’t have to cross-off “fire jackass who thinks he invented a sandwich.” (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Don’t worry, though. The giant to-do list hasn’t done anything to affect the bottom line: the Red Sox are still the third most valuable club in baseball. (Julia Elbaba, NBC Sports)

For all the talk about holes in the lineup (catcher, first base, outfield. . . ) the thing that needs fixing above all is the pitching staff. Here’s a rundown of the Sox options, from Carlos Rodon to Kodai Senga. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

How much room will they have in the rotation, though, if Nate Eovaldi fills one spot. The Red Sox have reportedly offered him a multi-year deal in advance of his deadline to decide on the qualifying offer. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Add the Cubs to the list of teams who have reached out to Bogaerts, along with the Phillies. (Nick Goss, NBC Sports)

Player departures in the John Henry era have usually been accompanied by front office spin, which often turns ugly (anyone remember those stories about Terry Francona’s pain medication?). Will the same thing happen if Xander Bogaerts leaves? (Chad Finn, Boston Globe)

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Kevin Plawecki is as upset about Kyle Schwarber taking Dancing On My Own to the Phillies as you are. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)