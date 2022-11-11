Red Sox Free Agency And The Limits Of “Value”

This week on the Over the Monster Podcast, Dan and Bryan get angry (well, mostly Dan), and then they get meta.

They start by revisiting the World Series and Yordan Alverez’s Roy Hobbs moment for the Houston Astros. Was it a classic series, or just an almost-classic series?

Next, they cover the latest on the Xander Bogaerts free agency situation, wondering why the Red Sox front office continues to insist that signing Xander is their top priority when their actions don’t seem to reflect that. Then, Dan gets angry at the online fans who seem the value saving money as much as ownership does.

Finally, they draft new segments for the pod. Somehow, questions like “would Jarren Duran be good at disc golf?” arise, along with discussion of Scott Boras’s puns, TikTok, and Bryan’s many, many mortal enemies.

As always, thanks for listening.