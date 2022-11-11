Red Sox Links: Let’s Talk About Pitching

I don’t know about you, but the never-ending discourse about Xander Bogaerts’ future with the Red Sox (or with someone else) has been exhausting. I’m not looking forward to the potential sequel with Rafael Devers. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

We’re only in early November and the rotation spots are filling up left and right for the Red Sox. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Of course, for the staff to improve and be competitive (or even good), the Red Sox will need to do more than turn to internal candidates. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Tyler Anderson’s name doesn’t have the same ring as Jacob deGrom or Justin Verlander, but my guy pitched exceptionally well last season. That makes him worth a look and the Red Sox seemingly agree. (Matt Vautour; MassLive)

The Red Sox need more than just starting pitching. Luckily, there are plenty of hurlers of the relief variety who could make nice additions to the current staff. (Gio Rivera; NESN)